WWII Bomb Found In A London Park Building Site

It’s not every day that you stumble upon an active bomb from Word War II.

In London, a 200 mile radius around Brondesbury Park, had to be evacuated after a WWII bomb was unearthed on a construction sight. Over one hundred homes and a nursery school have been told they can’t go back until sometime around noon today, when the bomb should be secure.

Currently with @metpoliceuk and @BritishArmy in Brent, London where builders found this WWII bomb earlier today. pic.twitter.com/X9JuZTs9tw — Rupert Frere (@Rupert_Frere) March 2, 2017

An Army bomb has been working hard to make the bomb safe. Surprisingly, this has happened before, since London was heavily bombed during the war. However, according to a local resident…