Youth Basketball Coach Savagely Blocks Shot Of Kid Attempting To Score

March 3, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: basketball, block, Coach, funny, kids, Shot, Sports, video, Youth

You can take the player out of the game, but never the game out of the player.

Not a ton of information is known, only at least the coach knows which basket his team is aiming for, something a few of his players apparently do not.

After a nice steal by one his players, the green team heads to their end of the court, only to march right back the other way after one of their own players mistakenly heads to the wrong basket.  Not wanting to give up two points against them, the coach took matters into his owns hands, and absolutely wrecked his own player’s attempt at a layup!

Check out the video below!

Via FTW

