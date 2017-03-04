BREAKING: 90s “I’ll Be Your Everything” Heartthrob Tommy Page Dies Of Apparent Suicide

Back in April of 1990, you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing Tommy Page’s smash #1 single “I’ll Be Your Everything” (check out the music video above). Tragically, the 46-year-old was found dead yesterday morning of an apparent suicide.

If you remember, Tommy Page wrote the hit song with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block: who he also toured with. Donnie Wahlberg, along with Jordan Knight, helped produce the track, too.

Later in his life, Tommy Page was also a publisher for Billboard and worked for the Village Voice.

Source: Billboard

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.