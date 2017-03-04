‘Friends’ Star Lisa Kudrow Wasn’t Attractive Enough For One Show Guest Star

The worst behavior just off the top of my head?” Kudrow replied. “I rehearsed without makeup most of the week and then on show night I’m in hair and makeup and I was told, ‘Oh, wow, now you’re’ — can I say it? ― ‘now you’re f***able.’”

“That’s bad behavior, I say,” she told host Cohen and fellow guest Jennifer Beals. When asked if Kudrow retaliated, the actress said she told Matt LeBlanc about the comment because “he’s like a big brother.”

However Kudrow did not reveal who the guest star was.