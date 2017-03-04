Louis Tomlinson Of One Direction Arrested After Fight With A Photographer At LAX

March 4, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Arrested, battery, LAX, Los Angeles, louis tomlinson, One Direction, Paparazzi, photographer

Friday night Louis Tomlinson of One Direction was arrested after getting into a fight with a photographer at the Los Angeles International Airport.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Tomlinson was in the baggage claim area where he was “surrounded by paparazzi.” After “one of the paparazzi fell and he claimed he hurt himself,” Tomlinson was placed under citizen arrest.

The musician was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges and booked at a nearby LAPD station at 12:38 a.m. PT on Saturday and released nearly an hour later at 1:32 a.m. PT. He is due in court on March 29, according to the booking info.

“The paparazzi provoked and caused an altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning,” Tomlinson’s lawyer Martin Singer said in a statement. “This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during the incident and he came to her defense.”

