New ‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer Begins Like A Sci-Fi Episode Of ‘This Is Us’

Try NOT to think of a sci-fi version of This Is Us when you’re watching the beginning of the new Alien: Covenant trailer (above). Seriously: aren’t you just waiting for Kate, Kevin and Randall to come out in space suits to join the crew of the Covenant?

But…in true Alien fashion (at about 0:40 in here)…things get really bad, really quickly. The second prequel in the series, and the sixth in the Alien motion picture series, promises to freak us the heck out (again).

Alien: Covenant is out in theaters on May 19th.

