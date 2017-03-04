Will From ‘Stranger Things’ Just Performed Live With Panic! At The Disco

March 4, 2017 2:01 PM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: LA Devotee, Madison Square Garden, Netflix, Noah Schnapp, Panic! at the Disco, Stranger things, Will Byers

Imagine you’re hanging out at a Panic! At The Disco show.  And suddenly, before the rock icons sing “LA Devotee,” Will from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things comes out on stage.  Sounds like a strange dream, doesn’t it?

But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.  Noah Schnapp took the stage with Panic! At The Disco: and the crowd went nuts.  It makes sense why Will…uh…Noah came on stage during the song: he starred in the Panic! video.

Check out some pics and videos below!

Source: Alternative Press

