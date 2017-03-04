Will From ‘Stranger Things’ Just Performed Live With Panic! At The Disco

Imagine you’re hanging out at a Panic! At The Disco show. And suddenly, before the rock icons sing “LA Devotee,” Will from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things comes out on stage. Sounds like a strange dream, doesn’t it?
But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Noah Schnapp took the stage with Panic! At The Disco: and the crowd went nuts. It makes sense why Will…uh…Noah came on stage during the song: he starred in the Panic! video.
Check out some pics and videos below!
Source: Alternative Press
