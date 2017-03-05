Car Parks Itself on Top of a Classic 1957 Corvette

Only in Florida does something like this happen at a Wal-Mart.

An elderly woman in a Ford Fusion accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, sending the car’s front passenger’s side wheel rolling right up the Corvette’s quarter panel and onto the hood in Englewood, Florida. The image and description are horrifying to Corvette enthusiasts everywhere. Jason Motz, the owner of the Corvette posted to Facebook live after the incident had already happened. Jason did in fact do what most of us wouldn’t, keep his composure. The crowd seemed to be more shocked than Motz. Luckily no body was hurt in the incident. The quarter panel and lower driver’s door are all crushed, as is the rocker panel, Motz says, “didn’t look near as bad as what I thought it would be.” Check out the video below, tell us what you think.

Think you would be able to keep your cool if this happened to you?