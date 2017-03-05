Michael K. Williams Form ‘The Wire’ Is Joining Han Solo Spinoff Cast

Even people who haven’t seen ‘The Wire’ know who Omar is. Omar Little is an iconic gangland character and that’s in no small part due to the stellar performance from Michael K. Williams.

Well now Williams has his sights set on a feature debut. With any luck we’ll see him on the big screen, in a galaxy far, far away. Williams has entered into final talks with the production company to join the cast of the new Han Solo spinoff.

Michael will join an already star studded cast including, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, and Emilia Clarke. Needless to say, we’re very excited.

Very little is known about the movie’s plot, except that it will be an origin story for Han. The film will be in theaters on May 25, 2018.

