Its been a tough weekend for the music industry since we learned about Tommy Pages sudden death.

Page was known for his hit single “I’ll Be Your Everything.” Page wrote the song along side New Kids On The Block members Jonathan Knight and Danny Wood. Tommy page was even the opening act for NKOTB during the bands summer 1989 tour. Jonathan had some nice words to say on Twitter

Danny Wood even posted the “I’ll Be your Everything” music video.

You will be missed Tommy Page