The First ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Is Finally Here

March 5, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds, Teaser trailer

Ryan Reynolds just posted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Deadpool sequel on his Twitter, Instagram and Youtube page. Just like last time, this new Deadpool movie promises to be every bit hilarious as it is action packed. We honestly can’t wait to see Reynolds back in the red suit but sadly there was no release date mentioned. All we got, in classic Deadpool fashion, was just a “Coming… Not soon enough.”

Well you know what Deadpool? You’re right it’s not coming soon enough. Checkout the trailer above.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live