The First ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Is Finally Here

Ryan Reynolds just posted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Deadpool sequel on his Twitter, Instagram and Youtube page. Just like last time, this new Deadpool movie promises to be every bit hilarious as it is action packed. We honestly can’t wait to see Reynolds back in the red suit but sadly there was no release date mentioned. All we got, in classic Deadpool fashion, was just a “Coming… Not soon enough.”

Well you know what Deadpool? You’re right it’s not coming soon enough. Checkout the trailer above.