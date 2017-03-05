Watch Hugh Jackman’s Original Audition Tape For X-Men

The final Wolverine movie hits this weekend, hard to believe we’ve seen Hugh jack play the iconic character for 17 years.

In honor of Hugh’s final outing, here is Hugh Jackman’s Audition tape for the original X-men movie. In the video we see a young Jackman reading lines from the original X-men script and we hear director Bryan Singer giving him so notes and reading lines back to him. This was back when no one had ever heard of Hugh Jackman, now its hard to imagine a time when we didn’t know who he was. 17 years and 9 films later here we are seeing him wear the claws one last time on the silver screen. Check out the video below.