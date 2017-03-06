Adele Confirms Marriage To Longtime Love: “I’ve Found My Next Person”

In the middle of her concert in Brisbane, Australia, Adele confirmed what many have speculated for months now, she has married her longtime partner, Simon Konecki.

She was explaining her hit “Someone Like You” to the crowd when she dropped the bomb saying, “That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth.  And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.”

Konecki co-founded Life water and its charity Drop4drop, which promotes global access to clean water.  He and Adele met in 2011 and have a four-year-old son together.

