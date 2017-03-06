Emma Watson’s Response To Vanity Fair Photo-shoot Controversy

Along with being an actress, Emma Watson is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador and a Feminst. Last week some people took issue with Emma after her Vanity Fair photos came out.

Specifically this bra-less photo:

Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Many people questioned how Emma could even be a feminist.

Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism… gender wage gap… why oh why am I not taken seriously… feminism… oh, and here are my tits!" pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 1, 2017

The Independent strips Emma Watson of agency, claims that as a women, she is unable to make smart choices and is too dim to understand that. pic.twitter.com/Q9mGl86KZz — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) March 5, 2017

In an interview with Reuter’s Emma defend the photo-shoot saying, “Feminism is about giving women choice, feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality,” she said.

Adding, “I really don’t know what my t*** have to do with it.”

Some including Piers Morgan have pointed out that they aren’t upset she took the photo just upset that she took aim at Beyonce a few years ago for doing the same thing:

I'm not mansplaining @EmmaWatson re feminism.

I'm asking her why she thinks she can go topless but Beyonce can't. https://t.co/1GPcya7rT3 pic.twitter.com/vMsk8YRaqv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2017

Emma Watson: "Beyoncé using her sexuality as empowerment isn't feminism!"

Also Emma Watson: pic.twitter.com/ZhfKmXfsRi — ☾ jay (@WOLVERlNES) March 3, 2017

Emma Watson is hypocrite. Now that she is being attacked for the same thing she attacked Beyonce for 5 years ago, it is problem. Girl bye. — Ᏸecca🥀 (@MJStarLover) March 5, 2017

What do you think about all of this? Let us know in the comments below.