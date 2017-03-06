Emma Watson’s Response To Vanity Fair Photo-shoot Controversy

March 6, 2017 12:13 PM
Along with being an actress, Emma Watson is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador and a Feminst. Last week some people took issue with Emma after her Vanity Fair photos came out.

Specifically this bra-less photo:

Many people questioned how Emma could even be a feminist.

In an interview with Reuter’s Emma defend the photo-shoot saying, “Feminism is about giving women choice, feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality,” she said.

Adding, “I really don’t know what my t*** have to do with it.”

Some including Piers Morgan have pointed out that they aren’t upset she took the photo just upset that she took aim at Beyonce a few years ago for doing the same thing:

What do you think about all of this? Let us know in the comments below.

