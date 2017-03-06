Engaged Couples are Registering for More Unusual, Personal Wedding Gifts

March 6, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Registry, Wedding Gifts

Have all the blenders and panini presses you need? Couples are finding a way to go beyond Bed, Bath & Beyond.

PureWow has noticed a trend for gift registration and added a few of their own suggestions.

  • Etsy: It’s the perfect one-stop shopping experience for folks who don’t have cookie cutter taste in cookie cutters … or anything else.
  • MOMA: New York’s Museum of Modern Art offers plenty of items to decorate in the classiest ways possible – for less than a trip to the Big Apple.
  • Domino’s: Couples who want a cheesy start to married life can register for gift packages redeemable at any of the chain’s locations.
  • SoulCycle: Packed on a few pounds eating honeymoon resort food? Ask friends to foot the bill for couples’ classes at the popular exercise spot.
  • AirBnB: You can extend the honeymoon – or take a second trip – with gift cards worth $100, $300 or $500 to put toward a few nights at any location.

Where would you like to register that’s off the beaten wedding path?

