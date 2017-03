The fan who rushed the stage at the Ariana Grande concert in Philadelphia has finally explained himself.

15-year-old Phil Conley told TMZ that he locked eyes with the singer while she was performing “Moonlight,” and only walked onstage because he thought the show was over. ┬áHe wanted to meet Ariana, and giver her a hug, and Ariana’s security team thought different.

For his troubles, Phil was kicked out of the concert, and was then grounded by his parents.

Via TMZ