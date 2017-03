Love Actually produce Emma Freud just gave us the best gift ever, some exclusive behind-the-scenes snapshots of the mini-sequel for one of our favorite rom-coms of all time!

In the series of photos, we can see that the Prime Minister and natalie are still married… yay!!!,

The cast of Love Actually are reuniting for a mini-sequel in honor of U.K.-based charity Comic Relief’s biennial fundraiser for Red Nose Day, which aims to support “projects that ensure kids are safe, healthy, and educated.”

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017