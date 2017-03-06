First Look: Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 Trailer

March 6, 2017 1:13 PM By Sybil Summers
The Real Housewives of New York are back and we have our first look at what season 9 will look like. Tidbits include Bethany Frankel streaking and Jill Zarin returning this season. After an explosive eighth season of shocks and health scares, the ladies are back to pick up where the left off for another round of fun and feuds. Joining the cast is new Housewife, Tinsley Mortimer, a fashion designer and reality TV personality who is set to replace Jules Wainstein — last season’s new Housewife who became entangled in her divorce after the show finished filming and leaving her with the decision to quit the show.

