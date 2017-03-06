Guy Jokes About Being A Serial Killer To His Tinder Date And Ends Up In Jail

The dating world can be a scary place and its weird stories like this that make you think twice about swiping right. A man on Reddit claims he was arrested after joking to his Tinder date that he was a serial killer.

The man posted his entire story on Reddit. He started by saying that things were going great with a woman he met on Tinder, and she invited him to hangout with her and some friends at the mall. That’s when everything went wrong:

So after the food arrives the conversation turns a little more towards how we met (pay close attention and you will spot my mistake). She states she’s glad I’m normal and not some sort of serial killer.

Now I could have just laughed… I could have but I was funny remember? I replied with “Oh thanks for thinking I’m normal! But I actually am a serial killer, bodies for days buried out at the farm.”

She laughed, I laughed, I thought I did great at making it sound sarcastic.

She excuses herself to the bathroom to do whatever girls do in bathrooms on dates. It was taking a questionably long time for her to return and I was slightly worried she bailed and stuck me with the bill, my luck right? Wrong.

So unbelievably wrong, my luck was worse as police officers suddenly appear out of nowhere and tell me to keep both of my hands visible on the table.

I’m in the car and the police are outside talking to my date for a few minutes when they get into the car with me and ask me if I told my date I was a serial killer, areyoufuckingkiddingme…

I tell them yes but I was joking.

LPT: Don’t admit to police you told someone you were a serial killer.

So that derailed my plans, I spent the next 5-6 hours explaining myself over and over and over that I was kidding.

I guess eventually they either believed me or got tired of hearing me speak much to my lawyers disapproval (to me speaking) and let me go and reminded me that my jokes suck.

Either this guy’s jokes are not really jokes, or this girl has the worst sense of humor, either way let this be a lesson. When she makes the “Im glad you’re not a serial killer” comment, just laugh and move on.

