Lollipop Lips Is Probably the Makeup Trend We Don’t Need

Probably one of the crazier makeup trends we’ve seen this year is lollipop lips using MAC Cosmetic’s “Lollipop Lipstick.” Think of a post-lunch lip look or you in 3rd grade when you would lick around your lips so much it would dry the skin around it. That is what lollipop lips are all about. The lipsticks blur the outside lines of your mouth to create a “slept-in” makeup look. You know, when you wake up the next day after a wild night of some sort. While we’re trying to wrap our heads around this, we’re not sure how we feel about it.

