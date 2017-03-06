New Neon Light Makeup Trend Is Incredibly Trippy And Looks Amazing!

As makeup trends go, this has to be one of the coolest we’ve seen.
There is actual UV makeup that is available for purchase, but those equipped with the necessary skills can make their eyes and lips glow with some careful blushing and blending. One particular Australian makeup artist started with a base of normal black liquid lipstick. She then blended white and neon pink liquid lipsticks to create the glowing effect around the mouth, and finished by outlining the lips with the white to create the “light bulbs.”
My⚡ 'Neon Light' Lips 💡 close up 💋 @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick in #Weirdo as my base all over and then a mix of #promnight and #druglord to create coloured glow shading around the mouth and on lips, then #druglord straight up to create the neon light bars .. *All done with makeup, no blacklight* .. @maccosmetics Shadow in #gesso used to enhance the glow effect @wolfefaceartfx Face Paint in Black used on skin around mouth as the base colour ⚡ #becreative
Check out some more amazing pictures of this new trend below!
NEON 🎇 LIGHT 2 🇫🇷 J'ai voulu essayer une autre technique pour faire du néon et elle est beaucoup plus simple que la première (que vous pouvez encore voir en instastory pour quelques heures seulement) ! Je vous mettrai le tuto que j'ai fait sur snapchat hier ce soir en instastory. N'oubliez pas de m'ajouter sur snapchat car je ne repartage pas les tutos ici d'habitude 👉🏻marioncameleon 🇬🇧 I wanted to try another technique to create a neon light effect and it's more simple than the first one (that you can still watch on instastory for a few hours left) ! I will put the tutorial that I did on snapchat yesterday tonight (GMT) on instastory. Don't forget to add me because I usually don't share the tutorials here 👉🏻marioncameleon __________ ✨BROWS : @lasplashcosmetics UD Brows Maple Lily (code MUA849 for 💸 off) @nyxcosmetics Brow Mascara in Blonde _ ✨EYES : @makeupforeverofficial Aqua Matic M-10 | Artist Shadow I-340 @shopvioletvoss Carly, Skylar & April from #rideordiepalette @stargazerproducts Yellow neon liner @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord @houseoflashes Spellbound __________ Add me 👉🏻 INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | SNAPCHAT : @marioncameleon
Full face ⚡️✨ @makeupgeekcosmetics "Peach Smoothie, Latte, Americano, Corrupt, Mai Tai, Masquerade, Whimsical" @morphebrushes "35B" Palette, "Slate" Gel Liner @nyxcosmetics "Milk" Jumbo Eye Pencil, "White" Eyeshadow Base @urbandecaycosmetics "Bump" Razor Sharp Liquid Eye Liner @lasplashcosmetics "Fushia Fusion" "Bachelorette Blush" + Lashes: @flutterlashesinc "Prestige" Lashes + Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills "Ebony" Dipbrow + Highlight: @coverfx "Celestial" @makeupforeverofficial Pro Light Fusion "01" + Face: @toofaced Born This Way Foundation @narsissist Concealer + Lips: @kyliecosmetics "Kourt K" @makeupgeekcosmetics "Masquerade" @sugarpill "Lumi" Pigment
Via Seventeen