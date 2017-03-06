Watch Solange Join Michael McDonald to Sing ‘What a Fool Believes’

By Annie Reuter

For those who didn’t know, Solange Knowles is a huge Doobie Brothers fan and she achieved career milestone over the weekend when she joined band member Michael McDonald on stage to sing the group’s hit “What a fool Believes.”

The event took place March 4 at Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Dressed in all white, Solange assisted on vocals and harmonies while McDonald sat on stage nearby playing keyboards.

“Anyone who knows me knows that the Doobie Brothers are my musical/harmonic/chord change heroes and that I listen to ‘It Keeps You Running’ every day for encouragement,” Solange shared on Instagram with a clip of the two performing together. “That was fun Michael.”

See a snippet of their performance below.