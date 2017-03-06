The iPhone 8 Will Be The Most Expensive Phone Yet

March 6, 2017 4:58 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Apple, iPhone 8

A lot of information regarding Apple’s 2017 products recently leaked, including information about the next iPhone. First off, there will be three new iPhones coming out this year. Two will be updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 plus, and the third will be the new iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 will have a new display, called OLED, and 5.8 inch screen. The big news, however, is the price of the new iPhone. According to KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo the iPhone 8 will have a starting price of $1,000. The iPhone 7 was only $678 upon release.

If you want that new iPhone its time to start saving now.

Via Elite Daily

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live