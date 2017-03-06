The iPhone 8 Will Be The Most Expensive Phone Yet

A lot of information regarding Apple’s 2017 products recently leaked, including information about the next iPhone. First off, there will be three new iPhones coming out this year. Two will be updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 plus, and the third will be the new iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 will have a new display, called OLED, and 5.8 inch screen. The big news, however, is the price of the new iPhone. According to KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo the iPhone 8 will have a starting price of $1,000. The iPhone 7 was only $678 upon release.

If you want that new iPhone its time to start saving now.

Via Elite Daily