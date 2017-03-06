There Are Some AMAZING Events Headed To DFW To Celebrate Springtime!

Spring is almost here, and now that the weather is starting to settle down and stop being so cold, there will be so many activities to do outdoors soon.

In fact, the fun starts revving up as early as this weekend!

March

St Patricks Parade and Festival, March 11

A Dallas staple, the city shuts down Greenville Ave. for the day where plenty of green beer will be passed around, all followed by a concert headlined by Jimmy Eat World.

Tater Tots and Beer Festival, March 11

Exactly what it says. Sample different tater tots and pair them will all varieties of delicious craft beer.

Bacon and Beer Classic, March 18

Tons of bacon-themed dishes, and over 50 different craft beers on tap, this will be the first time this traveling festival comes to North Texas.

Kwestival, March 25

A celebration of Dallas itself. It’s a family friendly event where different Dallas neighborhoods are represented, and vendors from Oak Cliff, Deep Ellum and Lower Greenville will all gather in Fair Park.

APRIL

Savor Dallas, April 6-9

Top chefs from more than 75 restaurants gather for a four-day festival . Tickets range from $55-$225.

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, April 7-9

Live music, dancing, arts and crafts, and trail maps, all dedicated to Texas’ favorite flower.

Deep Ellum Arts Festival, April 7-9

This free event features some of the best art, food, music, and culture that Dallas has to offer.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival, April 8-May 29

Medieval times await you, as well as those gigantic turkey legs! Make the trek to Waxahachie for one of the best times of your life!

Via Star Telegram