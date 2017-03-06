Tom Hanks buys White House Press Room Coffee Machine, Again!

As it turns out, this is the 3rd coffee machine Tom hanks has bought.

Back in 2004, Hanks was touring the white house with his family and noticed that the White House Press Corps did not have a coffee machine. Hanks felt that the press should have caffeine when reporting news on a 24 hour cycle. Since then he visited back in 2010 for a screening of The Pacific, and stopped by the news room and saw that they had been negligent of the machine, ABC News reports that he found it a mess, “‘Let me see what I can do for the poor slobs in the Fourth estate here,” Hanks said picking up the dirty coffee filter, ‘You know you are supposed to clean this after every use!’ It too fell into despair, and this past week, hanks had another machine delivered to the press room along with pods. Third times the charm right? Hanks even attached a a note with the machine. “To the White House Press Corps: Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth Part.”

Least we can all agree that Tom Hanks is one of the nicest people out there.