Now this lady needs a ginormous tip.

Imagine sitting at a nice restaurant, having a great dinner and a glass of wine when all of a sudden, a huge goanna lizard scrolls by.

This happened this past weekend at Mimosa Wines & Drystone Restaurant in New South Wales, Australia, thankfully for guest, Samia Lila was working that day. The fearless waitress grabbed the animal by the tail and dragged it outside.

She needs a raise! Holy smokes!