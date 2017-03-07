Ben & Jerry’s Is Releasing Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops And Cocoa Pebbles Milk Flavored Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s announced on Tuesday that their newest flavors will be based off of three famous cereal brands, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Cocoa Pebbles. Eric Fredette, The Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru, had this to say, ”So why combine ice cream and cereal? Because the sweet milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl is arguably the best part. We wanted to take our flavor concepts and make people feel like a kid again, which is how we landed our Cereal Splashback flavors.”

The flavors will launch at Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops in mid March of this year and we can’t wait.

Via Huffington Post