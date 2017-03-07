Ben & Jerry’s Is Releasing Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops And Cocoa Pebbles Milk Flavored Ice Cream

March 7, 2017 4:04 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Ben & Jerry's, Cereal Ice Cream, Coca Pebbles, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Splashback Flavors

Ben & Jerry’s announced on Tuesday that their newest flavors will be based off of three famous cereal brands, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Cocoa Pebbles. Eric Fredette, The Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru, had this to say, ”So why combine ice cream and cereal? Because the sweet milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl is arguably the best part. We wanted to take our flavor concepts and make people feel like a kid again, which is how we landed our Cereal Splashback flavors.”

The flavors will launch at Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops in mid March of this year and we can’t wait.

Via Huffington Post

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live