Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools

Chance The Rapper announces he is donating $1,000,000 to Chicago Public Schools pic.twitter.com/0RmTxNIRQV — PILASACI (@pilasaci) March 7, 2017

Chance The Rapper held a press conference on Tuesday at Westcott Elementary School in Chicago. He announced he will be donating 1,000,000 to Chicago Public Schools. At the conference Chance was quoted saying, “Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positions.”

This conference comes on the heel of a meeting with Illinois governor Bruce Rauner, where the two discussed how they could help improve Chicago and Illinois as a whole. The meeting didn’t go as planned and Chance claims he was given vague answers when talking to the governor.

Via PitchFork