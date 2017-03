A University of Central Arkansas  student was pulled over on suspicion of DUI. They pulled the student, Blayk Puckett, over because police noticed he was driving slowly with a busted tail light.

Turns out Puckett is a magician, he license plate even say ‘juggler’. The officers quickly realized he was sober but couldn’t resist a chance to see him perform a little. They even recorded it on Puckett’s phone.

Checkout the dash cam video above.

Via Barstool Sports