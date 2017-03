Here’s the good new, Facebook finally has a dislike button. We’ve all been waiting for that magical day where we can finally go through and dislike all the annoying, stupid, and down right rude posts and comments made by our friends. Well, here’s the bad news, for now its only on messenger. That’s not using the dislike button to its full potential, but lets hope that in time the famed dislike button will make it into the big leagues and be a permanent fixture for future posting.

Via TechCrunch