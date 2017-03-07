George Michael Died Of Natural Causes According To Coroner

A coroner has confirmed that George Michael died of natural causes, due to a combination of heart and liver disease. Michael’s heart was enlarged, weakened and inflamed, and it was not pumping blood as well as it should have. His liver was also abnormal and contained unhealthy collections of fat, which could have been perpetuated by heavy alcohol use.

Michael died Christmas Day in his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire after suffering from a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. The coroner said because Michael’s death was from “natural causes,” no further inquest into the matter will be necessary, and any investigation on his death will cease.

Family and friends out off the funeral until the investigation was concluded, but it looks like now he will finally be put to rest. Michael’s former partner Kenny Goss told the Sunday Mirror, “I think his body just gave up. All these years, it was just weak. We just want closure, we want the funeral to happen, it’s been a long time now.”

Michael’s partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz tweeted shortly after the cause of Michael’s death was revealed:

The Truth is out… pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

Via BBC