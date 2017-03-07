IHOP Is Offering Free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

March 7, 2017 10:41 AM By Sybil Summers
Today is National Pancake Day and what better way to celebrate than with free pancakes from IHOP? The restaurant chain announced it will offer one free short stack per guest that dines in. In exchange, IHOP is asking guests to donate to its charitable partners, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

IHOP hopes to raise $3.5 million for children fighting these critical illnesses. Eating pancakes for a good cause? We’re there!

