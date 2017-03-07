Makeup Artist Spends Nearly $50,000 To Become A Genderless Alien

I love you. Inspired by a painting from @girlacne A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyohh) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:15pm PST

Meet Vinny Ohh, a makeup artist from Los Angeles who has spent nearly $50,000 on plastic surgery procedures to remove his nipples, belly buttons, and even his genitalia to become a genderless alien. Vinny does not identify as either male or female, and is undergoing these procedures to reflect that.

Vinny described the decision to remove his genitalia, saying that it was actually an easy one to make. He told Daily Mail, “The overall image I want to do is an alien. I want to be a hybrid, not male or female. I’ve wanted to be sexless and genderless since I was 17. I’ve been going to doctors to see if it’s possible but had no luck. I don’t want people to think I’m trying to change into a woman. I could live without sexual organs so why should I have a penis or a vagina?”

Vinny is set to appears on Plastics of Hollywood, a show exploring plastic surgery addicts who will all live together. Vinny said about the show, “I’m trying to wake people up to show them that gender roles in society do not matter and show them that we need to be better human beings and nicer to one another. My goal is to change everyone’s mind about human dolls.”

Via Elite Daily