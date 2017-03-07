People Are Paying $180 For A Bird Poop Facial

Shizuka NYC is an award-winning spa which has mastered an ancient Japanese technique for taking care of your skin that might gross you out.

Hundreds of years before Shizuka brought the technique stateside, Geishas and Kabuki theater actors would wear lead-based makeup, which we now know is incredibly harsh and can cause permanent damage to the skin. To calm the effects of the makeup, the Geishas and actors would smear nightingale droppings all over their face.

Now, Shizuka raises pigeons and feeds them a specialized diet that produces droppings “rich in urea and the amino acid guanine. Guanine is the amino acid thought to give fish scales their shine and urea is a humectant commonly used in moisturizers,” according to Joshua Zeichner M.D., Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The droppings are 100% safe, too. Zeichner added, “The droppings are sanitized under UV light and mixed with rice bran to aid in exfoliating and brightening the skin.”

Shizuka charges $180 for the procedure, and according to Mi-Anne Chan who underwent the facial, her skin did end up looking brighter and smoother. And as for the smell? She said it smelled “surprisingly great — kind of like rice cakes (seriously!).”

Via Refinery29