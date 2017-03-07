Pregnant Woman Gives Trophy To Man Who Gave Up His Seat On NYC Subway

Ivonne Lin is eight months pregnant and claims she had begun to lose faith in men. In all eight months, and through her last pregnancy Lin says that not a single man offered up their seat on the subway. So, she had this trophy made, which reads “#1 Decent Dude First Man To Offer A Seat Throughout Two Pregnancies,” and carried it around waiting to give it to someone.

Well as she got more and more pregnant, the trophy stayed in her backpack. She was noticeably pregnant and still no one had offered her their seat. That all changed last week. While riding the subway home after work she saw a man sitting down with headphones in playing a game on his phone. After two stops the man saw Lin and jumped up, apologizing for not offering his seat sooner. Finally she was able to give her trophy away to the man who deserved “#1 Decent Dude.”

Via CBS News