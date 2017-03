I am the biggest Russell Wilson fan/supporter on planet earth, but this is weird pic.twitter.com/7qyIpTQr98 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 7, 2017

You be the judge for yourself. We personally think this was a very strange choice for the couple. Beyonce’s photos were amazing, these… well these are just weird. There are so many questions. Like, why is their kid naked too? And why can’t we see Russell, what his he doing back there?

Needless to say this photo has already gone viral, and expect lots of memes and Photoshop jobs to come.