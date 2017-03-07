‘SNL’s Pete Davidson Opens Up About Newfound Sobriety in Emotional Instagram Post

Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson returned to social media to open up about his absence on the show. The 23-year-old took to Instagram to open up to open up to his followers about his newfound sobriety. This is his first time being happy and sober in eight years. The comedian mentioned in his post, “Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action ❤️”

Davidson talked about his drug use and his struggles with mental illness in the past. In October, the SNL star opened up to The Breakfast Club morning show about his battle with suicidal thoughts when he was younger, and said rapper Kid Cudi’s music saved his life. He lost his father in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Davidson joined SNL in 2014 when he was just 21 making him the youngest cast member in the show’s history.