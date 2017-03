The Chainsmokers Match Beatles and Bee Gees With Three Songs in Hot 100’s Top 10

The Chainsmokers have had a pretty successful run so far holding at least three concurrent top 10s, following both The Beatles and Bee Gees, which dates back to the Top 100’s launch in 1958.¬†Among all artists to have accomplished this feat, The Chainsmokers are the 14th act with at least three Hot 100 top 10s in the same week. Justin Bieber¬†last earned the honor for 10 weeks (Dec. 5, 2015-Feb. 6, 2016) with “Love Yourself,” “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”

For this week’s Top 100 Top 10 countdown,¬†Chainsmokers, the duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart infuses the top 10 with its Coldplay collab “Something Just Like This,” up from No. 56 to No. 5, “Paris” (6-7) and “Closer” (5-10), all released on Disruptor/Columbia Records.

