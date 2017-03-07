The Chainsmokers Match Beatles and Bee Gees With Three Songs in Hot 100’s Top 10

March 7, 2017 12:09 PM By Sybil Summers
Bee Gees, closer, Coldplay, Paris, The Beatles, The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers have had a pretty successful run so far holding at least three concurrent top 10s, following both The Beatles and Bee Gees, which dates back to the Top 100’s launch in 1958. Among all artists to have accomplished this feat, The Chainsmokers are the 14th act with at least three Hot 100 top 10s in the same week. Justin Bieber last earned the honor for 10 weeks (Dec. 5, 2015-Feb. 6, 2016) with “Love Yourself,” “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”

For this week’s Top 100 Top 10 countdown, Chainsmokers, the duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart infuses the top 10 with its Coldplay collab “Something Just Like This,” up from No. 56 to No. 5, “Paris” (6-7) and “Closer” (5-10), all released on Disruptor/Columbia Records.

We’re excited we play all three of these singles here on AMP 103.7!

