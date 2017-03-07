Watch Adele Freak Out Because A Mosquito Flies Around Her During A Concert

Adele concerts always seem to offer a little more than her excellent music. She’s brought an impersonator on stage, revealed she’s now married, and this time, the singer was attacked by a rogue mosquito, and she could not handle it!

Adele freaking out because a mosquito was on her is hilarious 😂 #AdeleLive2017 pic.twitter.com/Vqz6cd2f4f — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) March 6, 2017

She told the crowd “I’m sorry, I’m not Australian. I don’t like bugs!” She ran around the stage shouting expletives, and yelling that the mosquito was “sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood! They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me!”

We can’t wait for her to see some of our mosquitos down here!

Via People