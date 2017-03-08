AT&T Stadium Will Once Again Host Epic Nerf Gun Battle For One Day In April

Last year, 2,289 participants packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington and set the Guinness World Record for “largest toy pistol fight.”

The event’s organizer, Jared Guynes, had no desire to host another epic battle, until he learned a young boy from Rockwall learned about the 2016 event just a little bit late. Wanting to participate in a battle of his own, his mom asked Jared if he could host another one.

Last year, people complained that the majority of the three-hour event was spent standing in line. Guinness officials had to make an official count of everyone who attended for their official record, and since Jared is not attempting to break the world record again, he promises there will be plenty more battle time.

Tickets have already gone on sale for the April 29th event. They begin at $16, and will cap at $30, depending on how soon you purchase them.

As many as 2,700 people will be allowed to enter the stadium for the event.

