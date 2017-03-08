Guy Gets “2017 AFC South Champions” Tennessee Titans Tattoo

Ever since that one guy got a “Cowboys Superbowl LI Champions” tattoo, people seem to be following in suit. This is close to becoming a full blown internet trend, and it probably shouldn’t be. Well, this guy has jumped on the trend train, but he’s not so confident with his team. He tattoo’d “Tennessee Titans 2017 AFC South Champions” on his forearm. This is a lot better, the Titans won’t win the Superbowl, they probably won’t win the AFC, he’s just counting on them to win the AFC South. This is supportive and, kind of, reasonable. Still it will be funny to see him have to change that 7 into an awkward 8 when his team lets him down.

Via Barstool Sports