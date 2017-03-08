Hugh Jackman Shares An ADR Session From Logan

Hugh Jackman is done playing Wolverine. As sad as that is…it’s for good reason. He gave EVERYTHING in Logan. EVERYTHING! Honestly, Jackman should get an Oscar nod for his role. He’s that great.

Movie Fun Fact! Even though the actors have filmed all their scenes, more often than not, the audio has to be redone in post, in addition to enhancing sound effects etc. It’s called ADR or Automated Dialogue Replacement. The actor is literally in front of a microphone while watching scenes from the film, performing their role exactly as it’s shown in the scene. Sound easy right?

Uhhhhh, no. Hugh Jackman actually shared a short clip from his ADR session on Instagram. We’ll just tell you it’s crazy!

Hi. @wponx @20thcenturyfox A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:38am PST

How does he do that? That’s amazing!