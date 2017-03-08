Kid Crashes LIVE Weather Report with “Toots and Farts”

This kid boldly did what most wouldn’t dare to do.

Patrick Ellis, meteorologist for Jackson, Mississippi, was having a pretty normal news cast until a little surprise ran out of nowhere. Right in the middle of giving the news report a young boy pops up out of nowhere talking to himself on air, mind you, Ellis is standing there confused. he then asks Houston, the kid, if he would like to do the news, Houston replies “Yeah, their farts everywhere and toots, its crazy” the boy is then pulled away by his father. Apparently Houston was with his dad that day, who does a call in show after the news. Houston was wandering around like most kids do, and managed to get past all the cables, wires in the studio and found his way to the weather man. The video went viral and Ellis has since then invited Houston back to to do the weather with him. Check out the video below.