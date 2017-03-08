Little Girl Statue Pops Up In New York To Face Down The Wall Street Bull

March 8, 2017 11:32 AM
Today is International Women’s Day.

In an effort to get more companies to hire women, State Street Global Advisors placed a bronze statue of a little girl facing down the Wall Street bull. The company is leveraging their $2.5 trillion in stocks against the 3,500 companies they are invested with in order to get more women in the workplace.

A statue of a young girl staring down the Wall Street bull just appeared today in Manhattan from pics

A spokesperson for SSGA says…

“She stands as a reminder…that having more women in leadership positions can lead to increased performance and a stronger economy.”

Yes! Yes! Yes!!!

