Netflix To Begin Development On Viewer Interactive TV Shows

March 8, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: bing watch, interactive, Netflix, netflix and chill, Television

Now, instead of Netflix and chill, you can Netflix and tell the characters not to go into that room because that’s where the killer is.

The streaming service is working on interactive TV shows, where viewers will be able to choose how the story progresses after being given on several options to choose from.  Netflix told Digital Spy, “Netflix is constantly exploring ways to create a better experience for its members.  We first introduced interactive elements to our Kids series, Kong, in April 2016.  We will continue to experiment in this format to learn more about what our members enjoy.”

The format would be similar to classic “Choose Your Own Adventure Books,” but that in and of it self, along with the massive budget and the time it takes to film and produce these shows offers a ton of problems.  Unfortunately, we probably won’t be able to choose whether a main character lives or dies, because that would potentially require two entirely different series worth of content to be filmed.

Via Digital Spy

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live