New Trailer for Rough Night Stars Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon

March 8, 2017 8:00 PM
Filed Under: Kate McKinnon, Movies, new film, Rough Night, Scarlett Johannson, trailer

Scarlett Johanson is finally letting loose in new film.

In honor of International Women’s day Sony Pictures has dropped a new NSFW trailer for their up-coming film Rough Night that comes out this summer and it looks hilarious! The Film stars Scarlett Johansson as a bride to be, and her old college friends (Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz) as they reunite for the first time in 10 years to throw her a bachelorette party in Miami. Things later get out of hand and take a wrong turn when the group accidentally kills a male stripper. Check Out this hilarious trailer below.

