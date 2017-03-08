NY Couple Just Won $10 Million From A Scratch Off

March 8, 2017 3:14 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: $10 Million, AMP 103.7, Lottery, Scratch Off

A lucky couple in New York just won the 50th anniversary instant game “$10,000,000 Cash.” This is the largest payout for a scratch off in New York lottery history. We won’t know who the couple is until the ceremony when they get awarded the classic giant check.

All we do know is that the couple purchased the scratch off from a Stewart’s Shops in Poughkeepsie. This is the second time someone has walked away with $10 mill from a measly scratch off. George Coffroad of Virginia also won the same amount back in October.

Lets hope this happy couple fairs better than previous lottery winners.

Via Huffington Post 

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live