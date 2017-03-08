NY Couple Just Won $10 Million From A Scratch Off

DYK: @newyorklottery's 50th Anniversary ticket offers the largest ever scratch-off cash prize in state history? People are already winning! — NYSGamingCommission (@NYSGamingComm) March 7, 2017

A lucky couple in New York just won the 50th anniversary instant game “$10,000,000 Cash.” This is the largest payout for a scratch off in New York lottery history. We won’t know who the couple is until the ceremony when they get awarded the classic giant check.

All we do know is that the couple purchased the scratch off from a Stewart’s Shops in Poughkeepsie. This is the second time someone has walked away with $10 mill from a measly scratch off. George Coffroad of Virginia also won the same amount back in October.

Lets hope this happy couple fairs better than previous lottery winners.

Via Huffington Post