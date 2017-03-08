Soldier Wraps His Deceased Military Dog In The American Flag

March 8, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Air Force, American flag, dog, German Shepherd, military

We’ll just go ahead an apologize in advance. This is one of those stories that’s going to get you. Get the tissues ready because the tears are coming.

Kyle Smith, a soldier in the Air Force, had to say goodbye to military partner Bodza, a German Shepherd. Smith adopted Bodza after his years of service in 2014. Sadly, he had to be euthanized due to degenerative myelopathy.

When we bury someone in the armed forces, an American flag is always placed over the coffin. For Bodza, it was no different.

Smith was with him all the way to the end. Rest in peace Bodza.

