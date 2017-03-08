Starbursts Is Releasing ‘All Pink’ Packs

Starbursts announced on Tuesday that they will be releasing “All Pink” packs for a limited time. The all-pink packs will be available in a single stick for $0.99 and a larger bag for $3.19. They will hit the shelves in April at select stores such as, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, H-EB, Meijer and Amazon.

Michelle Green, a spokesperson for Starburst, said, “While everyone has a favorite flavor or color of Starburst, pink has always risen to the top for our fans. From memes about relationships to sharing photos of excitement when getting a pink Starburst, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst.” Green knew the people wanted “All Pink.”

#pinkstarburst nothing less. A post shared by ShanStar (@shanstarlive) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:30am PST

