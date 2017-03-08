The Best Patios in DFW for Drinking and Dining

While it’s still technically winter, our Dallas weather just begs to differ. For that very reason, we are able to enjoy patio weather just about any time of the year. Let’s get one thing straight: Dallas does not mess around with its patio culture. So many great patios for dining and drinking around DFW you won’t run out of plans! Whether your catching up with friends over a beer or glass of wine or having a lazy Sunday with your dog while throwing back some mimosas, we’ve got you covered with some of the best spots around the metroplex.

Blind Butcher

The patio at Blind Butcher is spacious and perfect for an evening out on Lower Greenville. Choose from a wide selection of cured meats and craft beers or go all in with a duck poutine. You won’t regret it!

Braindead Brewing

This brewery/bar keeps Main St buzzing and is conveniently located near several music venues if you’d like to grab a drink before catching a show. We’re a fan of their Idle Plays Things beer and if you’re in the mood for something to much on try their veggie queso with roasted peppers, asadero cheese, roasted tomato salsa & pickled red onion.

Chicken Scratch

Chicken Scratch shares the expansive yard with The Foundry which is really the best thing ever. Also dog friendly so you can bring your pup to brunch! With an excellent craft beer selection, you can catch up with friends and grub on some fried chicken paired with a coconut waffle.

El Bolero

Mexican brunch is some of the best brunch. Who doesn’t love tacos and a bloody Mary to cure the hangover? Whether you decide to go with tacos al pastor or huevos benedictine con jalapeno crab cakes, pair it with their ghost pepper/blood orange margarita. You won’t regret it!

High Fives

High Fives is the new hangout spot! Cocktails are their specialty here. Enjoy a Vodka Daisy (Stoli, lemon, vanilla syrup, yellow Chartreuse, and soda) and maybe try a Country Cuban sandwich (brown sugar glazed country ham, roasted pork, salami, swiss, aioli and yellow mustard, dill pickle, all on a french roll) while you’re at it!

Off-Site Kitchen

First, you need to grab a green chile and bacon burger. You will be so happy you did. Next, cool off with a Frozen Moscow Mule that will quickly become your favorite drink this spring! The patio is even bigger now at the new Trinity Groves location as well.

Pecan Lodge

Who doesn’t want barbecue, a cold beer, and a breezy patio? It should be a habit that’s second nature to Texans. The location is perfect if you feel like bar hopping afterwards or maybe do a little shopping on Main St.

Rodeo Goat

The Fort Worth burger sensation just opened up their Dallas location recently in the Design District. With a funky industrial vibe to suite it, it will also connect to the Katy Trail soon. Post-jog burgers and beer? We’re so there!

Taqueria La Ventana

The prices here are unbeatable and their happy hour is a must. Guac and chips, tacos de carnitas, and a frozen marg is an absolute must here. Located just behind Meso Maya and with ample parking space available.

The Rustic

Cool off with a Frosé ( Mulderbosch Rose & strawberry sorbet) and maybe share an app while you catch up with a friend. Cactus fritters or chorizo empanadas are our suggestions! Best know for its gigantic patio, you and your whole group can comfortably enjoy the weather outside.